Nu Sentral mall says staff positive for Covid-19, full sanitisation done

The Nu Sentral management said it has conducted a thorough sanitisation of the whole mall area in accordance with the Safety and Health Guidelines issued by MOH. — Picture via Facebook/Nu Sentral

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The management of the Nu Sentral shopping centre here announced today that a worker tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, but assured the public that it has since sanitised the entire mall as a precaution.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, the Nu Sentral management said the Health Ministry had immediately carried out contract tracing and that all of the employee’s close contact including other management staff underwent Covid-19 tests yesterday, with the first test results all returning negative.

“Nevertheless, all employees are required to be self-quarantined for 14 days and they will be working remotely but can be contacted as usual.

“We would like to assure all tenants, vendors and customers that the case is an isolated case and has been immediately attended upon identification. We are working closely with MOH on any further follow-up measures that may be required,” it said in the statement.

“As a precautionary action, NU Sentral Shopping Centre has conducted a thorough sanitisation of the whole mall area in accordance with the Safety and Health Guidelines issued by MOH on Saturday, 26 September 2020,” it added.

In the same Facebook post, Nu Sentral attached 15 photographs of sanitisation personnel carrying out disinfection work throughout the mall, including in what appeared to be the security office, the lower and upper levels of the mall, and high-traffic areas such as lifts, escalators, toilets, walkways and corridors, automated teller machines, parking payment kiosks, and areas near the carparks.

Nu Sentral’s management said it would continue to take the necessary preventive measures as it prioritised the safety of its employees, business associates and members of the public.

“We kindly advise all of our shoppers to continue adhering to the SOP issued by MOH, practicing good hygiene, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at all times. Your safety and well-being remain as our top priority,” it said.

The Nu Sentral mall is attached to the key transport hub KL Sentral and is accessible by various public transport options including rail services such as LRT, MRT, Monorail, KTM and the ERL.