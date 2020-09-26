Kit Siang: Sabah polls will also decide Malaysia’s future PM

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang urged Sabahans to vote wisely in the state election today as the outcome will also decide who will be the future prime minister of the country.

“The voters of Sabah go to the polls today to decide not only who will be the Chief Minister of Sabah but the future of the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“No Prime Minister has campaigned so hard in the Sabah state general election as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He never visited Sabah in his first six months of office as the illegitimate eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia. But for the Sabah state general election, he visited Sabah four times, the first time before the state election campaign on 29 and 30th August and thrice during the election campaign from Sept 12 to 26,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said in the process, Muhyiddin has turned the Sabah state general election into a national one, especially after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s media conference that the Perikatan Nasional government has fallen.

Meanwhile, Lim said Umno leaders’ constant attack on DAP is so they can divert the public’s attention from their misdeeds towards DAP and to be able to say that DAP is also as corrupt as them.

He said the recent attacks on DAP after Anwar’s announcement on Wednesday of possessing the majority in Parliament to form the government, mystified him but he understood why it was happening.

“One Umno MP after another has come out to say they will not support Anwar as Prime Minister reiterating “No to Anwar! No to DAP!

“I was mystified why these Umno leaders had such intense antipathy for DAP but now I can understand, for the DAP stands as a mirror to their corruption, kleptocracy and kakistocracy,” Lim said.