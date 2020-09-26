12th Malaysian Plan to be ready in November, says minister

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed addresses reporters during a press conference in Sunway Pyramid August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

TANAH MERAH, Sept 26 — The formulation of the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) is at the final level and is expected to be ready in November, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the 12MP would be tabled in Parliament early next year after it has been finalised.

“Yesterday, we had an engagement session with all ministries’ secretaries-general where we informed them about the status of the 12MP,” he told reporters after launching and visiting the Jeli Community College site in Bukit Bunga, near here, today.

Elaborating, Mustapa said the 12MP also outlined 10 targets in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision but the ministry would revise some of it following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the targets were those relating to long-term economic growth, income, small and medium enterprises and the poverty line.

“We will be using a new poverty line beginning 2021 so we asked for views from each secretary-general on this matter, besides sharing the challenges faced in preparing the 12MP,” he said.

Mustapa said that the government also took into account people’s high hopes for assistance under the 12MP but it would be subject to the country’s financial capability.

Meanwhile, the Jeli MP said some 54 per cent out of RM68 billion allocation for national development had been spent so far.

On his working visit to several sites in Jeli today, he said a total of RM200 million had been allocated for three projects comprising RM103 million for the construction of the Jeli district police headquarters, residential quarters for all personnel in two army border regiments (RM70 million) and Jeli Community College (RM27 million). — Bernama