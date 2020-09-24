Muhyiddin returns to Sabah stump, says Perikatan delivers election promises unlike Warisan

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech during a meet-the-people gathering at Tapak Pasar Tamu Beluran September 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

BELURAN, Sept 24 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a caring administration that makes efforts to solve the people’s problems and will never treat them cruelly, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said since taking over the government, he has been focusing on improving the people’s well-being because a government that neglects the people’s welfare is an irresponsible government.

“I do not wish to see the people in difficulty, crying to beg for food...that is not what I want as the prime minister.

“That is why I will continue to manage the (country’s) money which I have accumulated so much, but not for myself. I am not corrupt; whatever is available will be used to help the people to the best of our ability,” he said at a meet-the-people gathering at Tapak Pasar Tamu Beluran here today.

Also present were Beluran Member of Parliament and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee and the PN candidate for Labuk, Samad Jambri, in the Sabah state election.

Muhyiddin said the Covid-19 pandemic had, among others, shown that the government, acknowledged as among the best worldwide in managing the crisis, was sensitive to the people’s needs and had helped ease their burden during the movement control order (MCO) period.

He said the government had helped the people by implementing various initiatives like the Economic Stimulus Package, Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Bantuan Prihatin Nasional and the RM10 billion Kita Prihatin package that was unveiled yesterday.

“What has the Warisan government done and could do? During my visit to many places I was told that the chief minister had promised aid but the money had not reached the people yet. I am not the type to blow my own trumpet because I’m doing this not for myself; I don’t touch even one sen, as it is for the people.

“We care for the people; we want to help them. Those at the bottom get more as they are (most) affected; the rich do not need to be given anything and can still survive. So what we are doing is to take care of our people,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman, said the people of the Land Below the Wind would be better taken care of if they elect a state government that is aligned with the federal government on Saturday.

“If the state is of one heart and one mind with me, logically speaking, the people of Sabah will be better taken care of,” he added. — Bernama