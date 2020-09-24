Almost RM50m allocated for tourism, cultural development in Sawarak, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (centre) during a visit to University Malaysia Sarawak in Kota Samarahan September 24, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Sept 24 ― A total of RM48,252,000 has been allocated for 18 projects in tourism and culture development in Sarawak, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today.

She said one of the projects is the construction of eco-tourism facilities in Santubong National Park and Kuching Wetland National Park (KWNP) under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“The government is also committed in helping to develop specific tourism infrastructures for homestay operators in Ba'Kelalan, Santubong, Sarikei, Padawan, Kuala Sibuti and Kampung Mendalam,” she said during her working visit to University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here, today.

She said the project proposals for Sarawak were under this year's allocation for maintenance of tourism facilities and the restoration and preservation of sites and buildings.

“The allocation application under homestay upgrade programme for the fourth rolling plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan this year, is still in the process of implementation,” she said.

Nancy said Sarawak have nine eco-tourism clusters, out of the 60 clusters listed under the National Eco-tourism Plan (NEP) 2016-2025.

“Sarawak is placed under the fifth focus in which the eco-tourism cluster is monitored by a special committee, namely the Destination Coordination Group (DCG),” she said.

According to Nancy, NEP 2016-2025 was implemented to maximise eco-tourism sector potential in the country, so that it remained sustainable through 19 strategies and 86 action plans.

Meanwhile, she said Unimas's initiative to introduce bio-tourism or edutourism, is in line with the government's effort to make tourism and cultural industry as the catalyst for the economic recovery.

She added the bio-tourism, which is a tourism activity based on the uniqueness of flora and fauna, culture and life in Borneo, has now become the choice of tourists who seek less crowded areas, with optimum cleanliness and scenic natural environment. ― Bernama