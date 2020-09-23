Perikatan refutes Anwar’s claims of majority parliamentary support

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the heads of 12 political parties in Putrajaya, July 1, 2020. In a joint-statement today all parties under the PN coalition have voiced their support for Prime Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition has refuted claims made by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he has the numbers to form a government.

In a joint-statement today all parties under the PN coalition have voiced their support for Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“All parties working together under PN namely Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Islam Semalaysia (PAS), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Sabah United Party (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) today remain steadfast in supporting the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Thus, the coalition of parties that formed the PN government refutes the allegations made by PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, that he supposedly has majority support to form a government.

“His statement is nothing more than another repetition of cheap publicity as has been done many times before,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the parties also collectively said Anwar’s latest action also highlights his “greed and power-crazy attitude” which, in turn, completely ignores the importance of the country’s political and economic stability as well as the safety of the people who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement was undersigned by BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim and STAR secretary-general Guan Dee Kohoi.

“We are confident that the people will rise up to reject such politics and will even be united in supporting PN that is led by Muhyiddin who has always cared for the welfare of the people,” the statement continued.

Anwar had earlier today claimed that he has the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat to form a government and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

The Port Dickson MP also pledged that his will form a government that is an inclusive administration despite stressing that it would still be one that is predominantly led by Bumiputera and Malay-Muslim leaders.

He added that former Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR politicians who defected to PN are not part of those who are now backing him to form a government.

In late February, then PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali led 10 MPs to leave the party to support PN, triggering one of the country’s worst political crises and shortening the rule of PH, the coalition he helped put in power.

Azmin is now international trade and industry minister in the PN government. Others who followed him included now Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

They are now in Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu.