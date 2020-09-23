Muhyiddin announces new KitaPrihatin package for bottom, middle-income groups

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced new packages for Malayia’s middle income group and the bottom 40 per cent wage earners treading water in the Covid-19 economy.

In a special address broadcast nationwide, Muhyiddin said the wage subsidy programme will be continued. These two initiatives under the initial Kerangka Inisiatif Tambahan Prihatin (KitaPrihatin) framework will be known as WSP 2.0 and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional 2.0 (BPN 2.0).

The subsidies are for the two income groups categorised as B40 and M40.

Under WSP 2.0, subsidies to supplement the wages of employees will be given to businesses that have seen their revenue reduced by 30 per cent during the ongoing recovery movement control order (RMCO) compared to the same period last year.

The wage subsidy will last for three months at a rate of RM600 per month for each employee up to a maximum of 200 employees.

Applications are open from October 1 until December 31, 2020.

He said WSP 2.0 is open to companies that have registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) as at August 31.

MORE TO COME