In heartfelt video, ex-CJ Malanjum says Opposition did little for Sabah in 55 years

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Openly stumping for the Warisan state government, former chief justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said that previous administrations may have been in power for 55 years, but they had nothing to show for it.

In a heartfelt video, Malanjum, who himself was rumoured to have been considering contesting for Warisan, said that he reluctantly decided to air his political beliefs because he could not bear to see Sabahans being taken for granted by a self-serving government anymore.

“I do not want to leave this world feeling guilty for not speaking up for my fellow Sabahans, that’s why I came out in the open to be heard,” he said.

He said that those currently keen to take over the government in Sabah had not done much for the state, and pointed out places like Moyog, just outside the state capital, and the northern district of Pitas where hardcore poverty is still prevalent.

“They have governed us for the last 55 years or so — what have they come up with? Let’s not allow ourselves to be easily convinced by these so-called leaders who are merely puppets of the Malaya politicians.

“Why are we taking back an old horse who has governed us for 55 years and literally did little for Sabah, other than, if I may say, taking care of themselves probably,” he said.

Malanjum said that the people have given Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal the mandate to govern but certain quarters have not “allowed” it, and are now seeking power again.

“The question that we must ask ourselves is, are we willing to let our children and the next generation suffer with this group continuing to rule us in that fashion?

“It is our responsibility to protect this state, our identity and integrity.

“That is why we must make a wise decision in this election.

“Vote for Warisan Plus, give them a chance at least for five years,” he said.

Malanjum was rumoured to have been considering contesting the Moyog or Bingkor state seat. He has been seen supporting the Upko candidate in Kadamaian, Kota Belud.

A respected native leader, Malanjum’s support is lending some credibility to the Shafie campaign, which is going up against a huge Opposition field, with the biggest threat being the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance.

GRS is the federal government-aligned Opposition which consists of seven component parties.

Pundits have said this election is too hard to call as all parties face formidable challenges.

Sabah goes to polls on September 26.