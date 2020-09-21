Don’t touch rights of Sabahans, Shafie tells Putrajaya

Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s speaks during a campaign at Melalap September 20, 2020. — Borneo Post Online pic

TENOM, Sept 21 — Touch the hearts of Sabahans but keep your hands away from our rights, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that even after 60 years under the leadership of Barisan Nasional (BN), Sabah is still far behind in terms of development.

“We want the people in Sabah to get their rights. Touch the hearts of all Malaysians — from Perlis to Sabah.

“But don’t touch the rights that we have and claim that it is yours and not ours,” he said in a warning to the ruling federal government.

Speaking during a campaign at Melalap, Shafie pointed out that even after so many decades, the road conditions here are still poor, schools are still wooden and hospitals still do not have enough doctors.

Among those present in the event were Warisan Melalap candidate Datuk Peter Anthony and Tenom Member of Parliament (MP) Noorita Sual.

“We have achieved independence for 60 years but the schools in Long Pasia are still wooden and they don’t have toilets and proper teacher’s rooms while the schools in Kuala Lumpur are all made out of concrete,” added Shafie.

“Is this what we deserved after 60 years? We demand what is right for Malaysians in Sabah,” he further stressed.

Now that Sabah is finally under the leadership of a local party such as Warisan, Shafie hoped that Sabahans would not waste this.

“After decades of being led by Umno, BN and Kuala Lumpur, finally, today Warisan is in power.

“Don’t give away your rights. Don’t give up your power to Kuala Lumpur. Preserve, maintain and vote for Parti Warisan Sabah,” said Shafie. — Borneo Post Online