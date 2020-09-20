Woman cheats death after part of tower crane falls on car in PJ

The accident occurred after a part of the tower crane knocked into two telephone poles, causing them to collapse onto the Jalan SS2/24. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A woman had a close shave with death after a part of tower crane fell off a trailer and hit her car at Jalan SS2/24, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 5.45pm incident, the 25-year-old victim was driving a Perodua Myvi car and was on her way home.

“When she was driving at the location, suddenly a part of tower crane fell off the trailer and hit her car.

“Following the impact, the roof, windscreen and several other parts of the car were damaged but the victim escaped with no injuries,” he said in a statement.

Nik Ezanee said the initial investigation found that the accident occurred after a part of the tower crane knocked into two telephone poles, causing them to collapse onto the Jalan SS2/24.

He said the woman has lodged a police report while the driver of the trailer has yet to do so.

“Members of the public rushed to the location to provide first aid to the victim and help control the traffic situation.

“The investigation paper was opened under Rules 19 of the Road Traffic Rules 166/59 as the cargo carried on the trailer has fallen and caused an accident,” he said. — Bernama