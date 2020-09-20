Probed by MCMC, TM insists Unifi package ad was a mistake, not false advertising

A Unifi router is pictured in Kuala Lumpur, September 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) has reiterated today that there has been no change to the upload speed configuration for one of its broadband packages as the telecommunications company comes under investigation by the authorities for alleged false advertising.

The telecommunications giant said it regrets the error and had issued a clarification statement on the matter.

TM has quietly revised its new 500Mbps Unifi Fibre broadband plan with reduced upload speed. — soyacincau pic

“In the meantime, we will give our full cooperation to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in their investigation.

“We would like to reiterate that there has been no change to the upload speed configuration for the new unifi 500Mbps package,” TM said in a statement here.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it has commenced investigation over consumer complaints with regards to the reduction of upload speeds for TM’s 500Mbps Unifi fibre broadband plan.

TM also sought today to assure its customers and stakeholders of its commitment to consumers rights and protection, adding that the company will continue to be transparent in informing its customers while tightening their processes to ensure the issue does not recur.

The new 800Mbps and 500Mbps Unifi package were launched last month with 200Mbps upload speed for both plans, however, the upload speed for the 500Mbps option was changed to 100Mbps on September 2.

According to TM, the 200Mbps upload speed was a “mistake” and they have updated their website, FAQ and leaflets eight days after the plan was revealed. The change of plan offering has sparked complaints online even by customers that have subscribed before the correction was made.

“A correction was made to an error in the upload speed for our 500Mbps package stated in the FAQ, unifi Portal and leaflets on 2 September 2020. The correct upload speed configuration for 500Mbps is 100Mbps instead of 200Mbps stated in the earlier version of the FAQs, unifi Portal and leaflets,” TM said in today’s statement.

