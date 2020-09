PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an interview with Bernama in Petaling Jaya September 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim insisted that he has enough support within Pakatan Harapan to become prime minister should they win back Putrajaya.

He was responding to earlier reports quoting DAP’s Lim Guan Eng that Anwar should give way to Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal should he not get the support.

“He gave his opinions, that’s ok... he suggested I could give way if I don’t get the votes, and my answer is I can, God willing,” he said.

MORE TO COME