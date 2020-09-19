Sabah election a chance for voters to change government, says Musa Aman

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya September 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KENINGAU, Sept 19 — Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said Sabah voters now has an opportunity to change the government through the state election next Saturday.

“All voters must exercise their rights to choose a government that is capable of rectifying the problems created by the Warisan-led government especially in managing the economy and the overall development of the state,” he said in a statement issued after attending a meet-the-people session at Kg Kota Ayangan in Bingkor today.

Musa attended the programme in support of Robert Tawik who is representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) for Bingkor in the upcoming polls.

He said the Warisan-led government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has failed to effectively administer the state so the people have no choice but to put PN and its allies in power.

Musa said in the last 26 months, Mohd Shafie should have focused on the state’s development agenda and on genuine economic planning but was instead more interested in politicking and character assassination.

“As such, I hope the people will vote wisely and not be swayed by lies and deceptive politics,” he said. — Bernama