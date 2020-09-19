Dr Noor Hisham: 20 new Covid-19 cases today, one death reported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced that the death toll from Covid-19 in the country has hit 130 after one new fatality was reported today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced that the death toll from Covid-19 in the country has hit 130 after one new fatality was reported today.

However, he said the number of Covid-19 recovery cases surpassed the number of new infection cases today.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that 51 Covid-19 patients had recovered, putting the cumulative number of full recovery cases at 9,315.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 10,167.

“Out of the 20 new cases reported, three import cases were reported involving two Malaysians and a foreigner who entered the country from New Zealand, Qatar and India.

“Of the 17 cases of local infections in the country, 14 cases are Malaysian citizens and three cases are non-citizens,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that to date, 12 individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), whereby two cases are in need of ventilators.

On the new fatality, Dr Noor Hisham said that the deceased was an 82-year-old man (Case 9,578), who has a history of stroke attacks and suffers immobility due to a major fracture in his leg.

“He had a fever on September 4 but did not seek treatment. On September 7, he was detected as a close contact to his son and grandson who are positive cases under the Sungai Cluster (Case 9,458 Case and Case 9,547) and was then admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah.

“He tested positive for Covid-19 on September 9. His condition deteriorated and was transferred to the ICU. He was pronounced dead on September 18 at 5.45pm,” Dr Noor Hisham added.