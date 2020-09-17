Over 900-year-old artefacts discovered in Pulau Melaka

Coins believed to be from the Melaka Sultanate era. National Heritage Department director-general Mesran Mohd Yusop said pieces of wood believed to be from a sunken merchant ship used at that time were also found at the same location. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 17 — Some fragments of artefacts and coins believed to be over 900 years old from the Melaka Sultanate and the Song, Yuan and Ming Dynasties, were discovered in Pulau Melaka, Bandar Hilir here.

National Heritage Department director-general Mesran Mohd Yusop said pieces of wood believed to be from a sunken merchant ship used at that time were also found at the same location.

He said the artefacts were found among some bushes separately and in stages over the past two years by the public, including anglers, before being reported to the department.

“Among the important artefacts found were the currency of the Melaka Sultanate during the reign of Sultan Mahmud between 1488 to 1511, fragments of ceramic such as pottery and porcelain from the Song, Yuan and Ming Dynasties as well as Portuguese and Dutch currencies.

“These materials were unearthed believed to be due to changes in water level and sea reclamation work around Pulau Melaka,” he told reporters here today.

Mesran said more study was needed and the department would consult experts to identify the age and origin of these artefacts.

He said the area would be temporarily closed for excavation work by Melaka Museum Corporation (Perzim) and the department because it was believed that more such artefacts would be found around the area.

The public must report any discovery of historical objects to the district officer or heritage commissioner as stated under Section 47 of the National Heritage Act 2005, he added. — Bernama