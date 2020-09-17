Muhyiddin: Choose Sabah government that is aligned with federal government

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a speech during a meet and greet programme with at Tapak Tamu Pekan Kuala Penyu in Sabah, September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA PENYU, Sept 17 — With nine more days for polling in the Sabah state election, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called on all voters to choose a new state government that is aligned with the federal government to facilitate administration and development of the state.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman said Sabah will be more successful if it is by Perikatan Nasional (PN) together with parties aligned with it.

“I have no right to decide (who should form the state government), but you do. It is in a state election like this that will test the voters’ wisdom to choose the government that is capable of managing all issues in a proper manner,” he said at the meet-and-greet event with the locals here today.

Also present were Bersatu vice-chairman cum Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun and PN candidate for Kuala Penyu state seat Datuk Limus Jury.

In front of hundreds of attendees at the event, which was held in compliance with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19, Muhyiddin also shared the experience of PN government in managing the threats of the pandemic across the country. — Bernama