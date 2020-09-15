Health Ministry: Malaysia records 23 new Covid-19 cases today, no new fatalities

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference regarding the number of people infected with Covid-19 at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, September 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Malaysia has recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases today with a total of 9,969 cumulative cases recorded to date, the Health Ministry said today.

Of the 23 new cases registered today, 13 were local transmissions with the remaining 10 imported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Six patients recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,209 cases, or 92.04 per cent of Covid-19 cases overall.

In addition, 14 people are undergoing treatment in intensive care and four require breathing assistance.

No new deaths were reported.

MORE TO COME