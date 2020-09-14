Environment and Water Ministry gets new muscle to fight polluters

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference at its ministry in Putrajaya September 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — The federal government is setting up a new enforcement unit tasked with preventing environmental crimes, minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced today.

He said the environmental crime prevention unit will be parked under his Ministry of Environment and Water (MEWA) starting October.

He said the national unit is necessary due to the many pollution cases, including sabotage, of the country’s water reserves.

The latest episode was the recent pollution of Sungai Gong, one of the river tributaries that supplies raw water to Selangor and which forced the closure of four treatment plants, disrupting piped water supply to over 1.2 million households in the Klang Valley earlier this month.

MORE TO COME