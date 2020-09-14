Bung Moktar to tour Sabah, support GRS candidates

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin holds up the list of Umno candidates in Kota Kinabalu September 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 14 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will be touring Sabah in support of other Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidates in the Sabah state election.

Although contesting in the Lamag seat, he insisted that he was not abandoning his voters by venturing into other constituencies in the state.

“It is my job as state BN chairman to ensure that all election machinery works hard to ensure all of BN candidates as well as our friends in GRS win the election.

“This is important because we are contesting to win, so we must work like one who wants victory,” he said when met after meeting with the Libaran BN election machinery here today.

Bung Moktar said as the state BN leader, he had a duty to fulfil, which includes giving support and strength to GRS candidates and help them win.

GRS comprises BN, PN and Parti Bersatu Sabah. — Bernama