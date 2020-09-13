Health Ministry: Malaysia records 47 new Covid-19 cases, only two imported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry recorded 47 Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Health Ministry has recorded 47 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with local transmissions continuing to be the overwhelming source of new infections in the country.

Of the 47 new cases registered today, 45 were local transmissions with the remaining two imported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“Therefore, the number of active cases with Covid-19 infectability to date is 591,” he said in a statement here.

Seven patients recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,196 cases, or 92.75 per cent of Covid-19 cases overall.

Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases now stands at 9,915 and a total of 128 people have died of Covid-19 here to date.

MORE TO COME