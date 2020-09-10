Accused of encroaching into GPS area, PSB leader says coalition made first move

Johnical Rayong Ngipa claimed that PBB encroached into PSB seat first. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 10 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth chief Johnical Rayong Ngipa has rebutted a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader’s claim that PSB had encroached into their area, asserting that they did it first.

The Engkilili assemblyman said it was GPS and Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) that had “stepped into our territory” first after PBB vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said PSB had crossed the line when it made moves on the coalition’s seats.

“It is not us. It is they who first stepped into our territory as they encouraged (Mambong assemblyman) YB Datuk Jerip Susil to leave us. YB Jerip was our deputy president,” he told a press conference at the PSB headquarters here today.

Jerip had announced that he was quitting PSB on July 12 last year and some two months later, PBB revealed that Jerip had joined the party.

According to Rayong, Jerip’s resignation letter was issued from PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’s office.

“Now, who is encroaching on whose area at the beginning? This was before our party president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh tendered his resignation,” Rayong said.

He wondered why Abdul Karim criticised PSB for encroaching on PBB areas, and he asked whether this meant it was okay for PSB to encroach on other areas.

“Does he mean that we can encroach on SUPP (Sarawak United Peoples’ Party), PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) and PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) areas? Where is the spirit of ‘touch one, touch all’, comradeship and unity in GPS?” asked Rayong.

Yesterday, Abdul Karim said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had tried to bring reconciliation to PSB and SUPP but to no avail, and now PSB was making moves into GPS areas including those under PBB.

“You have your own problem with your ex-party SUPP but when you start moving into areas which are not related to your problems, you start going into PBB and other areas, you are already stepping on someone else’s foot,” he added. — Borneo Post