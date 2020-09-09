IGP proposes categorising environmental pollution offence as organised crime under Sosma

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during a press conference in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have proposed to the Attorney General’s Chambers to categorise environmental pollution offences as organised crimes and should be investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (Sosma).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the proposal would not only involve the Sungai Gong pollution in Rawang but also all cases involving environmental pollution in future.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) has said that he viewed issues threatening the health of the people seriously,” he said in a media conference after a handover ceremony for four PDRM department directors and the chairman of Police Family Association (Perkep) at PDRM College in Cheras here today.

Abdul Hamid said the offence is a serious repeated crime and police are studying the best legislation to deal with those found guilty.

“As such, I am calling on the people to be calm and patient as police are still investigating the case. Investigation would be transparent and police have no interest to close the case or reduce the degree of the offence,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of setting up a special team on environmental pollution investigation, Abdul Hamid said the matter was up to the Home Ministry (KDN) to make a decision.

“No problem, we are prepared to accept this responsibility and is confident of being capable to assist the Environment Ministry with the establishment of additional posts in PDRM,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said PDRM had given various commitments including handling issues of the Department Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN), apart from carrying out duties to curb major smuggling with the help of thousands of PDRM personnel.

“I reckon the load of duties will increase if the proposal of the Environment and Water Minister (Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man) was approved by KDN, so I am seeking additional PDRM posts.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has started investigation to study the elements of corruption involving any parties including enforcement agencies.

About five million Klang Valley and Selangor residents experienced unscheduled water supply disruption since Thursday following pollution from oil discharged by a factory which caused Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant in Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang to be shut down. — Bernama