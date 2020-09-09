Bersatu sec-gen denies 70pc of its members have left party

A delegate is pictured at Bersatu’s fourth anniversary celebrations at Mitec Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has denied allegations that 70 per cent of its members have left the party to join Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said as of yesterday, he had been informed that only 247 members had left the party.

He said, in fact, the party was targeting its membership to increase to one million by the end of the year.

“For a party that had started very small. (We had) a membership of 46,000 in 2017, it then increased slightly to 54,000, and today, the number of registered members is over 500,000 nationwide,” he said when addressing the fourth-anniversary celebration of Bersatu here, last night

The ceremony was officiated by Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was previously reported to have said that about 70 per cent of Bersatu members had left the party and were ready to join Pejuang set up by former Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama