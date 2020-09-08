Benteng LD cluster: All police personnel Covid-19-negative, says DIGP

Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said his team took precautionary measures and sanitisation at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters in Sabah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — No officers or policemen were infected with the Covid-19 virus in the Benteng Lahad Datu (LD) cluster despite new cases recorded today reaching 100, said deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Confirming the matter, he said his team took precautionary measures and sanitisation at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters in Sabah.

“Hopefully, the negative results of Covid-19 will continue as it is now,” he told Bernama.

The Health Ministry today reported that the new Covid-19 cases increased to three digits, namely 100 cases compared to 62 cases yesterday, bringing the total cumulative positive cases in Malaysia to 9,559 cases.

Of the 100 new cases, 85 were local transmissions involving 55 Malaysians and 30 foreigners. They include 26 cases in Sabah from the Benteng LD cluster, 22 cases in Kedah involving the Sungai cluster and one case in Perlis also involving the Sungai cluster. — Bernama