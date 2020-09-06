Water supply in Klang Valley nearly 50pc restored at 12.30pm, Air Selangor says

Residents of Setia Alam collect water from an Air Selangor water point following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Water supply has been fully restored to 618 areas in the Klang Valley as at 12.30pm today.

Water company Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said the restoration is at 47.83 per cent of the 1,292 areas experiencing disruptions since three days ago.

It added that it is working on returning piped water supply to the remaining 674 areas.

The latest regions with marked improved supply are Kuala Langat and Kuala Lumpur at 50 per cent and 41.3 per cent respectively from zero as at 6.30am today.

Others that have also seen improvements are Petaling now at 57.2 per cent compared to 37.17 this morning, Klang/Shah Alam currently at 24.2 per cent compared to 7.91 per cent earlier and a slight rise for Kuala Selangor from 91.7 per cent to 93.5 per cent.

Two other regions out of the seven in the Klang Valley remain unchanged: Gombak at 11.3 per cent and Hulu Selangor 94.1 per cent.

Air Selangor advised consumers to use water prudently so that supply to the other affected areas will return according to its schedule.

Updates on the water situation can be accessed on Air Selangor’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

The water disruption affecting an estimated 1.2 million consumers in the Klang Valley started about 10.30am on September 3 and has been attributed to the contamination of Sungai Gong affecting four treatment plants in Selangor, the country’s most populous state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the contamination was traced to a factory in Rawang.