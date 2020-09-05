Minister who breached Covid-19 rules says ‘PM is right’, night spots should shut down for good

Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali said the outlets should remain closed and minorities should obey the will of the majority who he claimed opposes the night spots. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali has supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent remark in support of nightclubs and entertainment centres to remain closed amid the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Khairuddin, recently under spotlight for breaching Covid-19 quarantine standard operating procedures, said the outlets should remain closed and minorities should obey the will of the majority who he claimed opposes the night spots.

“The PM’s remark was accurate. It is fine if they remain closed forever,” Khairuddin posted on his official Facebook page today, referring to the outlets.

“Just have fun at your own houses together with friends and acquaintances. No need for festivals until you get drunk and cause more problems.

“Only some like to do this. A lot of others do not agree with it. Follow the voice of the majority as a democratic voice,” he added, in the post that has received over 3,000 “likes”.

Muhyiddin made the comment, apparently in jest, during a pro-Perikatan Nasional convention in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, in which he said the economy has begun to recover following the government’s reopening of almost all sectors.

This excluded pubs and nightclubs, with the prime minister adding that he felt it may be a good thing if they do not open at all, reportedly to cheers from some in the crowd.

He later added that this was due to the difficulties to practice physical distancing there.

He made the remark while he held up his administration’s Covid-19 response as among his most notable achievements since becoming prime minister, which he also said demonstrated that the government was people-centric.

Muhyiddin’s party, Bersatu, now leads a predominantly Malay-Muslim coalition alongside PAS and Umno as a result of shifting political alliances that triggered the fall of the democratically-elected Pakatan Harapan government.