Tough for Syed Saddiq’s new movement to succeed by targeting only young people, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya September 3, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad does not foresee a high success rate for his former protege Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s new youth-oriented movement.

Dr Mahathir, who recently founded a new party dubbed Pejuang, said that while youths made up a large part of the population, they did not form the majority of voters in any constituency.

“Although the youth is a very big portion of the electorate, it is not enough for the people just to win because they have the support of the youth,” he told a news conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today.

He added that a political party needs to appeal broadly to all ages.

“In any constituency, there will be old people, there will be young people. We are going to appeal to the young people as well,” he said of Pejuang.

“If he appeals only to young people, it is difficult for him to succeed,” Dr Mahathir said, referring to Muar MP Syed Saddiq’s new youth movement formed after their departure from the ruling Bersatu.

However, Dr Mahathir said he has no problems with Syed Saddiq’s plans, especially if the new party rejects corruption.

