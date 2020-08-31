The five Perikatan officials still missing from MACC’s asset declaration portal one month on

The names of five deputy ministers are still missing from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission asset declaration portal. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Since July 22 when the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) asset declaration portal went “live”, 65 ministers and deputy ministers out of the 70-member Perikatan Nasional (PN) have been listed. Except for five people.

So who are they? Malay Mail checked and found the names of five deputy ministers missing. They are:

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shabudin Yahaya

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal

Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad

It is unclear if this is due to their declarations yet to have been received by the MACC or if the information has yet to be uploaded on the portal.

Before and now

Unlike the MACC portal’s previous edition during the Pakatan Harapan administration where even MPs from the ruling government were featured, the current version is only for the listing of the declared monthly income and total asset value of those who are either ministers or deputy ministers.

On July 22, 56 of the 70 members of the PN administration had their declared asset value listed on the MACC portal. This meant that 20 per cent were not listed as having declared their assets.

At that time, the 14 who had not declared their assets then were five of the 32 ministers and nine of the 38 deputy ministers.

What the new additions to MACC’s list earn every month

Since then, the MACC stated on the portal that it has received the asset declaration on July 23 of three of these individuals all with assets in the range of RM2.5 million to RM5 million each — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (RM 57,845.63 monthly income), Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (RM 71,505.26 monthly income), and Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (RM 36,475.20 monthly income).

The others who have newly declared their wealth to the MACC include those whose asset declarations were received on July 28 (Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said with monthly income of RM 68,347.65 and assets between RM2.5 million to RM5 million), four on August 6, and one final minister on August 10.

The four whose asset declarations were received by the MACC on August 6 are:

1. Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (RM 143,628.55 monthly income, assets of less than RM1 million),

2. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (RM 58,070.48, assets of less than RM1 million),

3. Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib (RM 41,630.89, assets of RM2.5 million to RM5 million), and

4. Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (RM 74,547.65, assets in the range of RM8.5 million to RM10 million).

As for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi whose asset declaration was received August 10, he was listed as having a monthly income of RM 43,637.33 and with assets ranging from RM8.5 million to RM10 million.