KVDT2 contractor Dhaya Maju LTAT says aims to deliver project on time

The Transport Ministry on August 28 said the project had been reopened for tender after taking into consideration the results of extensive study and investigation which found the project under Dhaya Maju-LTAT Sdn Bhd to have been overpriced under the Pakatan Harapan administration. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Dhaya Maju LTAT Sdn Bhd which won back the Klang Valley Double Tracking 2 (KVDT2) project after a re-tender is committed in its obligations to deliver on time.

In a statement today, chief executive officer Datuk Mohamed Razeek Hussain said the company would continue to engage with the government and the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the KVDT2 project and the interest of the public are not compromised or jeopardised.

Other than the direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, he said the government had to look into lead time statistics and cost of termination.

“The sites will be left idle, resulting in further danger to the public,” he said.

The Transport Ministry on August 28 said the project had been reopened for tender after taking into consideration the results of extensive study and investigation which found the project under Dhaya Maju-LTAT Sdn Bhd to have been overpriced under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Syarikat Dhaya Maju LTAT, an 80:20 joint venture between privately-held construction company Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd and Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) has won back the KVDT2 rehabilitation contract, 10 months after it was terminated.

Mohamed Razeek said the KVDT2 is an important component for the stabilisation of public transport in the Klang valley and any delays would affect particularly commuters.

“For the record, the works are being presently monitored by professional consultants and all claims are checked and verified before any approval for payment.

“There is in place strict financial monitoring under the watch of the Superintending Officer on the KVDT2 project,” he said.

He said the KVDT2 project has achieved a healthy progress of 24 per cent, made possible with a dedicated workforce of 1,512 under Dhaya Maju-LTAT and 261 supply and services companies.

According to him, the joint venture has created more than 7,000 jobs under the services, supplies and maintenance sectors.

“The company currently has RM350 million variety and credible railway assets, consisting of machinery and specialised track-works equipment to achieve timely project completion,” he added. — Bernama