PAS says will contest in Sabah poll, discussing seat allocations with Perikatan allies

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — PAS threw its hat into the ring for the upcoming Sabah state election due to take place next month, with party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang saying that the Islamist party will discuss the number and location of seats it will contest among allies within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“PAS will contest in Sabah. On how much, there is still discussion within Perikatan Nasional,’’ he said in a press conference today shared on social media.

He also stated that PAS is comfortable utilising the Barisan Nasional or even the PN symbol in the upcoming Sabah state elections

“There are already suggestions [on the PN symbol]. But we have to see the justification,’’ he said.

Hadi explained that PAS had in the past contested in elections using different symbols, including in 1974, where it had contested under Barisan Nasional and won 14 parliamentary seats.

Earlier this month, Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal sought for a dissolution of the State Assembly following the defection of 13 assemblymen, which gave his rival, Tan Sri Musa Aman a simple majority in the 65 member House.

The Election Commission then set the state elections on September 26 with early polling on September 22.

When asked on seat negotiations within PN, Hadi stated that the matter is still under discussion among the coalition’s allies.

“On the elections, it is still not known whether it will be done only at the parliamentary stage or at the state assemblies or both, god knows, that is still at the discussion stage,’’ he said.

He also pointed out that the general election is expected to take place this year or early next year.