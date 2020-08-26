Penang tops up aid package with another RM4.57m injection

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during a press conference here at Komtar August 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — Penang has topped up its aid package by another RM4.57 million with a focus on six target groups, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

The Penang lawmaker said the additional allocation for the state economic stimulus package is targeted at farmers, school canteen operators, event management companies, non-Islamic places of worship, registered Penang associations and societies and newspaper and book vendors.

“This additional package is to ease the financial burden of the affected groups while helping them to reduce operation costs during this recovery period after the movement control order (MCO),” he said during a press conference at his office today.

Previously, Penang had introduced a total RM151 million in allocation under its Penang Aid Package 1.0 and Penang Aid Package 2.0, released in March and May respectively.

This additional allocation covers groups that were not included in the previous packages.

In this new package, a total 1,142 farmers registered with the agriculture department will each receive RM400 in agricultural product incentives which brings the total incentives involved to RM456,800.

“The state government, through the agriculture department, will distribute agricultural products such as organic fertiliser or seedlings for vegetables and fruit trees for those whose crops were affected due to the pandemic,” Chow said.

He said a total 439 registered school canteen operators will be given one-off cash payout of RM500 each which brings the total payout to RM219,500.

Event management companies will also be getting a one-off cash payout of RM500 each where a total 100 companies are expected to benefit from this bringing the total payout to RM50,000.

Chow said a total 1,771 registered non-Islamic places of worship in Penang will be getting cash payouts of RM1,000 each which amounted to RM1,771,000.

There are a total 3,996 active associations and societies in Penang registered under the Registrar of Societies and they will each be eligible for a one-off cash payout of RM500 each.

This brings the total allocated for associations and societies to RM1,998,000.

Finally, a total 150 newspapers and book vendors in Penang will be getting a one-off cash payout of RM500 each, bringing the total allocation to RM75,000.

“All applicants can submit their applications for the incentives and cash payouts through the official Penang state government website starting from August 28,” Chow said.