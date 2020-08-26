Online UPSR achievement test, Form 3 assessment not under Malaysian Examination Board and not linked to us, says Education Ministry

MOE, in a statement today, clarified the matter after it found both the examinations were being offered by the portal and would be held online in September and October. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Special Primary School Achievement Test (UPSRx) and Special Form 3 Assessment (PT3x) online as offered by a portal are not under the Malaysian Examination Board and have no links to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

MOE, in a statement today, clarified the matter after it found both the examinations were being offered by the portal and would be held online in September and October.

MOE, on April 15, announced that the UPSR and PT3 examinations for this year had been cancelled.

‘’MOE views this matter seriously as it flouts the Education Act 1996 (Act 550). For your information, MOE had taken appropriate action against the quarters involved,’’ said the ministry.

MOE urges the public especially parents of Year 6 pupils and Form 3 students to refer to its official portal and the Malaysian Examination Board’s portal to obtain accurate and valid information on examinations implemented by the ministry. — Bernama