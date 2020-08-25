Still no Covid-19 allowances for Sg Buloh Hospital staff? Maybe they submitted incomplete forms, minister says

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today suggested that medical officers in Sungai Buloh Hospital may have not received their Covid-19 allowances if they submitted incomplete forms. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today suggested that medical officers in Sungai Buloh Hospital may have not received their Covid-19 allowances if they submitted incomplete forms.

“[To claim the allowance] the healthcare officers must send complete documents, and approval is subject to the Ministry of Finance.

“However, the Ministry of Health will look into these allegations, but there were incidents where frontliners forgot to send in complete documents,” Dr Adham was quoted saying by Malaysia Gazette.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has since said that he had only been made aware of the situation affecting the medical frontliners at some hospitals.

Yesterday, medical news site CodeBlue published an anonymous letter by a medical officer in Sungai Buloh Hospital who claimed that the staff has yet to receive their Covid-19 frontliner and on-call allowances for June.

The medical officers, who were relocated to the hospital in March as the country’s centre for Covid-19, have also allegedly not received their relocation allowance.