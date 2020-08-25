Health D-G says Finance Dept looking into unpaid Covid-19 allowances for Sg Buloh Hospital staff

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the Health Ministry is looking into allegations that some medical staff at certain public hospitals, including Sg Buloh Hospital, have not been paid their special allowances for treating Covid-19 patients for several months. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the Health Ministry is looking into allegations that some medical staff at certain public hospitals, including Sg Buloh Hospital, have not been paid their special allowances for treating Covid-19 patients for several months.

The Health director-general said he had only been made aware of the situation affecting the medical frontliners at some hospitals.

“I just got to know it and have informed the Finance Department to look into it.

“I was told it was not all the hospitals, but some officers, and I was told the submission of the claims were not complete.

“I think we need to look into the details and facilitate this as soon as possible as this is not right to our officers on the ground, especially the frontliners,” he said at his press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

Several Sg Buloh Hospital staff were recently reported as having not received their special allowance under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package months after the March 27 announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The special allowance of between RM400 and RM600 was supposed to have been made out to the medical workers who had been at the frontline of treating patients with the Covid-19 virus starting April 1 until the outbreak in the country ends, in honour of their services to the country.

Other civil service workers recognised for their efforts to curb the Covid-19 menace on the frontline were the police, the military, customs, immigration, Civil Defence Force and Rela personnel involved in enforcing the movement control order imposed from March 18.

These personnel were allocated a monthly allowance of RM200.