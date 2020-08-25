Muhyiddin visits Desa Rejang PPR residents, listens to their plight, promises help

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visits residents of the Desa Rejang People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Setapak August 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited residents of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Desa Rejang, Setapak for a first-hand look at their living conditions.

Muhyiddin, who went there before heading for the Dewan Rakyat sitting, even had time to visit the homes of three residents of the PPR, which is under the supervision of the Welfare Department, stop by Che Nah’s stall at the food court and spend time with the residents.

The PM, who shared about the visit on his Facebook page, said the PPR residents were the most-affected group of people who have had to struggle with hardships to continue living in the city.

“I had time to visit two 78-year-old senior citizens, (Madam) Chan Kam and (Madam) Danalachimi Baboo Naidu, as well as an OKU (people with disabilities) couple, Rosali Md Nasid and Artinie Besah,” he wrote on his Facebook.

Muhyiddin also uploaded several photographs showing him wearing a face mask and mingling with the people at the PPR. He also uploaded a video of his visit to the location.

Sharing about the visit, he said he was impressed with the perseverance and persistence of Rosali in providing for his wife and their two children.

“Although both his hands are crippled and he uses a prosthetic right leg, he still finds a way to earn a living by opening a tailor shop. He is also a recipient of the Disability Workers Allowance (EPC).

“When I met them, Rosali spoke about the difficulty he faced in obtaining funds for his business capital. He had applied for several initiatives under the government’s supervision,” said Muhyiddin.

The Prime Minister said he had asked the Welfare Department to assist Rosali so that he could expand his business.

Muhyiddin also spent time chatting with Chan Kam, who lives with her OKU son, and Danalachimi, who lives alone.

He said they too were not left out from receiving government assistance, adding that volunteers would come by once a week to help them buy essential goods and to clean their homes.

“I was also told that many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government agencies also provided help and support. Syabas and thank you,” he added.

Muhyiddin pointed out that both the senior citizens not only received the Prihatin aid, but were also under the supervision of the Welfare Department, which channelled Parental Assistance (BOT) to them.

He said the visit provided him with a lot of information about the lives of city dwellers or the urban poor.

“Most of them have small businesses, work as taxi or lorry drivers while many are also self-employed in order to continue with their lives.

“I am sure all of them want a better life. However, there are various obstacles they have to go through,” he said.

Muhyiddin pointed out that a lot of initiatives had been carried out by the Welfare Department; the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development; Federal Territories Ministry; and Ministry of Housing and Local Government to help this group of people.

He congratulated the ministries and government agencies involved and hoped that they would continue with their efforts and initiatives.

Muhyiddin also believes that more could be done by the government as well as its agencies to ensure this group is protected and not left behind in the development current, whether in the economic, education or social aspects.

“Among the ways are by improving centralised community centres with activities that can increase skills and entrepreneurship as well as by empowering the children’s education to ensure their future well-being,” he said.

The Prime Minister also brought up the problems faced by the PPR residents at the pre-meeting of the Economic Action Council (EAC) this afternoon and asked that a proactive step and a holistic action plan be put in place to help ensure this group would be more viable.

He was also proud that many Malaysians were hard-working and determined to build a better life for themselves.

“There are some who do two or three jobs a day to increase their family income. Some drive taxis and Grab. Some deliver food. Some do part-time jobs after their normal day jobs,” he said.

As such, he vowed to work to ensure this group would not be marginalised, but provided with more assistance instead.

He said the government would always prioritise helping the people and would continue to find various ways to help raise the standard of living of this group.

He ended his posting by writing: “Together we will work to build a better Malaysia.” — Bernama