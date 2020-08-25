Customs Dept seize liquor, cigarettes worth over RM16m

File picture of cigarettes during the manufacturing process in this April 30, 2014 file photograph. — Reuters pic

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 25 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 124,944 cans of beer and more than 20 million sticks of white cigarettes worth RM16,489,653.40 including unpaid tax at West Port, Port Klang on August 15.

Customs (Enforcement and Compliance) deputy director-general Datuk Johari Alifiah said all the liquor and white cigarettes were seized from four 40-foot containers at 10am and 11.05am.

“Our inspection found that two containers were carrying liquor while the other two were carrying white cigarettes managed by two different shipping companies with Port Klang branches, but it was imported by the same company in Selangor.

“The inspection found that all the liquor and white cigarettes worth RM1.87 million were smuggled into the country and the importers are believed to have avoided paying taxes amounting to RM14,620,856.60,” he told a press conference here today.

He said during his inspection of the four containers, there was a 28-year-old man who claimed to be a representative of the company and he had been remanded to assist in the investigation of the case.

Johari said the modus operandi used by the company was to declare the goods as iron pipes and his team also found forks and spoons in the container believed to deceive Customs.

“Investigations found that the goods were brought in from China and for markets in the country. They packed with forks and spoons so that containers would be heavy as cigarettes were much lighter even in large quantities,” he said adding that the case was investigated under Section 135 (1) (g) Customs Act 1967 and Section 74 (1) (e) Excise Act 1976. — Bernama