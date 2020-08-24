Live telecast of parliamentary sessions now have sign language interpreters, says senator

Senator Ras Adiba Radzi said the move would enable people with hearing disabilities in the country to keep abreast of parliamentary proceedings directly. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — People with hearing impairments can now follow the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sessions for the first time as live telecast of proceedings will use the services of a sign language interpreter.

Senator Ras Adiba Radzi said the historic move would allow those with hearing disabilities in the country to keep abreast of parliamentary proceedings directly.

“For now, sign language interpreters will be on air for two hours via live telecast on TV1 from 10am until 12pm, we will try to extend the time for this translation until 5pm,” she told a press conference at the Parliament Building here today .

Also present was the Malaysian Association of Sign Language Interpreters (MyAsli) president Wan Zuraidah Abu.

Ras Adiba said the measure, follows discussions with Parliament and MyAsli. She was confident that with the experience of sign language interpreters at MyAsli they (interpreters) could provide the best service.

So far, she said, there are nine sign language interpreters who would be working for one hour each for the live telecast of the Parliamentary sitting.

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) via the TV1 channel has telecast live the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara proceedings for two hours every time the session takes place.

Parliamentary sessions can also be followed through the RTM website at http://rtmparlimen.rtm.gov.my and this website can be accessed via computers, tablets and smartphones.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba called on people with disabilities in the country who have not registered with the Social Welfare Department to do so.

“So far, the number of disabled people who have registered with the department has not reached 570,000 while the number of disabled in the country is 4.7 million people,” she said. — Bernama