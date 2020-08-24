Inquest into death of Nora Anne Quoirin begins today

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on August 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 24 — The inquest proceedings into the death of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, will be heard at the Coroner’s Court, Seremban Court Complex here today.

The proceedings will be conducted before Coroner Maimoonah Aid, starting at 9am.

The court has decided that only nine journalists could sit in the public gallery to cover the case after taking into account the physical distancing rule as established by the National Security Council (MKN).

However, as early as 8am, local media representatives from various agencies, were seen streaming into the court compounds, to follow the case which had received wide media attention.

Also seen present in the vicinity was Nilai district police chief, Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar.

Last Friday, the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office was quoted as saying that the Malaysian Judiciary would carry a live-streaming of the proceedings through its official website and social media platforms, adding that the public could follow the proceedings from 9am.

The proceedings will last for two weeks from Aug 24 to 28 and will continue from September 1 to 4.

A total of 64 witnesses will be called to testify to assist in the investigation.

On August 13, Coroner Maimoonah and other interested parties in the case, spent three hours at the scene to get more details and have a clearer picture of the incident.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on August 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

Nora Anne’s body was found nine days later on August 13, near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5 kilometres from the resort, following a massive search.

A preliminary post-mortem report revealed there were no criminal elements in Nora Anne’s death and that the teenager had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, due to prolonged stress and hunger. — Bernama