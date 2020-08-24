Former health minister Dzulkefly rejects claims Pakatan government would have seen more Covid-19 deaths

Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (pic) said Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali's claim that more Malaysians would have ddied from Covid-19 if Pakatan were still in power was extremely irresponsible, despicable and regrettable. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad criticised Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for purporting that more Malaysians would have died from Covid-19 if Pakatan Harapan were still in power.

Dzulkefly said this was a bald attempt to portray the PH administration as underperforming, and rejected this by holding up the Covid-19 data from when the coalition still governed.

“For the record, as of February 24, we had 24 Covid-19 positive cases, where 22 made full recovery while two more were warded but not in the intensive care unit nor did they needed ventilators and there were no deaths until the day we left Putrajaya,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Azmin made the claim while campaigning in Slim, Perak, and Dzulkelfy shared a clip of the former doing so.

“Azmin’s accusations are very bad, extremely irresponsible, despicable and regrettable, and it has to be exposed to the people.

“Even the health director-general Noor Hisham (Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah) said when under PH, the Covid-19 outbreak was handled well and precautionary steps were taken hence there were no problems until the clusters (UDA cluster and Seri Petaling tabligh cluster) appeared,” Dzulkefly said.

Former finance minister Lim Guang Eng, who was also present, said Azmin went overboard with the claim that was baseless.

“And he said that under PH’s administration I did not give enough money to address Covid-19. This another lie and accusation,” he said.

Lim noted that during the PH administration, there was a RM20 billion stimulus package announced to deal with Covid-19.

He then challenged Azmin to demonstrate how and why more Malaysians would have died rather than making wild allegations against Dzulkefly’s handling of disease.