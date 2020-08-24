Bung Moktar: BN Sabah to conclude seats allocation talk by month’s end

BN Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told reporters yesterday that the discussion was in progress but there was no final decision yet. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah expects to conclude the seats allocation discussion among its component parties and Opposition parties in the state before the end of the month.

BN Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told reporters yesterday that the discussion was in progress but there was no final decision yet.

“I am confident we will be able to make a decision before the end of the month. There are many parties involved in the discussion and we have set a deadline before the end of the month,” he said.

In response to the question of whether Umno’s Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman had been in touch with the party about contesting in the coming state election, Bung Moktar replied: “Not yet.”

He also disclosed that Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin would be assisting him in the election as operations director, as the latter’s experience made him the best person for the job.

Mohamad, Bung Moktar said, would not be contesting in the state election and therefore, he would be able to focus on helping BN candidates in running the campaign.

“We are the underdogs as Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) as the ruling party has the power, position and government agencies, but that will not be an obstacle to us because we are aware that the ‘rakyat’ (people) are angry and hoping for a change.

“Umno, BN Plus is prepared to be with them and make them understand that we are their best alternative to undo the damages done by Warisan,” he said, adding that after governing for more than two years, Warisan had nothing much to show in terms of development.

“They won the last election because of the sweet promises they had made,” he claimed. ­— Borneo Post Online