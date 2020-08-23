Siti Zailah: Single moms can reapply before Oct 31 if PENJANA aid applications unsuccessful

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said only 25,000 applications have been approved since it was opened in July. — Picture via Instagram/sitizailahmohdyusoff

GUA MUSANG, Aug 23 — Single mothers whose application for the RM300 one-off assistance under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) had been rejected can reapply before Oct 31.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said only 25,000 applications have been approved since it was opened in July.

Elaborating, she said many applications were unsuccessful due to incomplete details and they failed to provide a copy of divorce or death certificates.

“Please don’t give up if your applications were rejected. You can submit another application. Single mothers can refer to the Women’s Development Department under the ministry to get clarification on their application status,” she told reporters after attending a get-together session in Ladang Sungai Terah here, today.

Siti Zailah said PENJANA aims to help 150,000 single mothers throughout the duration of the Movement Control Order which was enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama