MOE introduces centralised online admission for students going to vocational, technical and boarding schools

MOE will introduce a centralised online student admission system for Form One and Form Four students from Armed Forces college, vocational, technical and boarding schools for 2021.. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) today announced that they will introduce a centralised online student admission system for Form One and Form Four students from Armed Forces college, vocational, technical and boarding schools for the year 2021.

In a statement today, MOE said that the new system will involve a centralised application and standard assessment system.

The application for admission for these schools are as follows — Form One and Form Four for boarding and religious schools, Form Four for secondary technical schools and army college as well as First Year for vocational colleges.

For Form One, Form Four and First Year of Vocational Colleges, applications can be done from September 7 until October 2, 2020.

Assessment for Form One will take place from October 12 to October 23, 2020, while assessment for the rest will take place from October 26 to November 6, 2020.

All Form 1 applications can be made at https//:spskt1.moe.gov.my while Form 4 applications can be made at https//:spskt4.moe.gov.my.

Additional information will be made available on the MOE website from September 1, 2020.