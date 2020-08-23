Health Ministry moots extending RMCO beyond Aug 31

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba recommended that the National Security Council extends the recovery movement control order beyond August 31 when it is scheduled to end. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KULAI, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recommended that the National Security Council (MKN) extends the recovery movement control order (RMCO) beyond August 31 when it is scheduled to end.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that the recommendation was following the World Health Organisation (WHO) expecting the Covid -19 outbreak to last for at least two years.

He said that the two-year period was a long time and various efforts have been implemented by the government, including embracing new norms to enable people to understand the common need to address the spread of Covid-19.

“For the RMCO which will end on August 31, the MOH has made a recommendation to the MKN and also to the prime minister for it to continue until the situation is under control. So it is up to the Prime Minister to announce it in the near future.

“We can see certain countries are still struggling with increasing number of cases while we, here, are still strengthening and controlling the country’s entry points and borders well,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the ‘Socso Prihatin’ programme at the Felda Bukit Besar hall today.

Also present were Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Azman Aziz Mohammed and Johor Socso director Tong Sing Chuan.

He said that the MOH would continue to implement the active tracking method through the MySejahtera application, and customer record books, to identify individuals involved in Covid-19 clusters.

When asked to comment on the RM1,000 fine imposed on the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali he said that it relied on the decision set by the authorities.

“That (RM1,000 fine) has been resolved. Health director-general (Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) has already commented on the issue on Twitter.

“We (MOH) look at various angles. It is the maximum compound of RM1,000 (under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342), if anyone (authorities) want to bring on other charges, it is up to them,” he said.

Earlier, the MOH in its statement, said that Mohd Khairuddin committed offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

It provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or six months imprisonment or both, upon conviction. — Bernama