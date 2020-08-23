Govt allocates RM10m for urban agriculture project, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi inspecting the harvest of melons in Kampung Slow Terliar in Pasir Mas, April 19,2020. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Aug 23 — The Federal government has allocated RM10 million for Urban Agriculture Project under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the project would help households to reduce their cost of living by producing their own foodstuffs with guidance from the Agriculture Department.

He said implementation of the project would also complement the overall urban development involving urban and suburban residents, as well as support the government’s efforts in ensuring the quality and safety of food in the country.

“This concept of urban agriculture will enable people who do not have agricultural land to participate by using technology, as well as recycles materials, to produce food.

“In Kelantan, a total of RM900,000 has been allocated, which will benefit 3,697 people at 106 locations through assistance in the form of seedlings, fertiliser, infrastructure, equipment and others,” he told reporters at the presentation of the Urban Agriculture Assistance Programme for recipients in the Tumpat parliamentary constituency.

Also present was Kelantan Agriculture Director Nor Bahani Zakaria.

Che Abdullah said an impact study conducted by the Agriculture Department in 2-17 on a urban agriculture-related programme found that it was able to save RM108 in cost of living a month.

“Implementation of this urban agriculture project can to some extent help reduce the cost of living of those involved, as well as provide employment opportunities and generate additional income, especially for the urban and suburban residents who are affected by the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added. — Bernama