Police searching for wrong-way driver in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Police are looking for the driver of a Toyota Vios car which was going against traffic flow on the motorcycle lane along the Federal Highway during which a motorcyclist was injured while trying to avoid the car.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the incident, which occurred at about 4pm on August 19 near the Angkasapuri building, was captured by the victim’s motor dash cam and a recording of it has gone viral.

He said the victim, a 29-year-old male bank staff, was heading from Petaling Jaya to Putrajaya and crashed onto the wall beside the narrow lane to avoid the car that suddenly came out of a tunnel.

The car driver did not stop and continued driving on the lane, he said, adding that efforts were being made to locate the driver and the car, with plate number QMN 5338, was found to be registered to a man with an address in Sarawak.

“We request the driver or the owner of the vehicle to surrender to the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station, and anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Sargeant Shamsul Kamal or ASP Khairul Naim at 03-20719999,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama