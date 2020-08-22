Man dies after falling into elevator shaft in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — A man died after falling into an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Lintang Kampung Melayu, Air Itam here today.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre said it received an emergency call at 4.24pm today informing that a 55-year-old man had fallen into the shaft while carrying out construction work on the fifth floor of the building structure.

“The fire brigade found the body of the man at the bottom of the shaft,” he said in a statement here today.

The body was sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) for post-mortem. — Bernama