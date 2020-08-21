New police commissioner Hazani committed to fight against drug syndicates in Sabah

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali addresses a press conference in Sandakan in this file picture taken on February 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 — Sabah’s new police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali, is committed to efforts in combating drug trafficking and smuggling activities which have become rampant in the state.

The former Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander said as Sabah had been targeted as a transit point for drug syndicates before being distributed to neighbouring countries, he would ensure investigation papers are opened in order for action to be taken to curb these activities.

“I will also see that cooperation with ESSCom is maintained in ensuring security and preparedness in the ESSZone (Eastern Sabah Security Zone) area. We hope the new ESSCom commander will cooperate in issuing and updating curfew orders to determine security operations.”

Hazani said this in his speech at the handover of duties ceremony between him and former Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass, who will be joining Bukit Aman Administration Division.

Also present to witness the ceremony held at the Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters Auditorium Hall today was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

While thanking the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) leadership for placing their trust in him, Hazani said he would strive to improve Sabah IPK level of service by among others, streamlining field assignments and further strengthening the operations of each department.

“In carrying out my tasks, I will focus on the three main things which had been emphasised by the IGP, namely upholding integrity, accountability, and credibility so as to remove public stigma against the police in relation to corruption,” he said while urging Sabah police personnel to work with him to ensure peace and order in the state.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani in his speech said as Hazani was no stranger to the state as he was formerly the ESSCom commander, he was confident that Hazani would continue to give his best in ensuring that the people’s safety and well-being in Sabah would be preserved.

Meanwhile, Zaini, who had been with Sabah IPK from Nov 5, 2018 and had served as police commissioner since Feb 13 said, he was satisfied with the healthy team culture in the workplace which had helped eased their assignments, despite having to deal with the spread of Covid-19 in the state. — Bernama