Housewife, adopted child killed after 4WD plunges into ravine in Bera

KUANTAN, Aug 20 — A housewife and her seven-month-old adopted baby died after the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a ravine in Bera, about 170 kilometres from here, yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the incident is believed to have occurred around 4.40 pm during heavy rain and strong winds.

He said the victim Siti Zulaikha Rasli, 32, was in the front passenger seat of the Toyota Hilux while the child Zaara Aisyah Abdul Rahim was on her lap.

Her brother, Mohamad Nur Rasyid, 26, who was driving the vehicle was slightly injured while their mother Anizah Maidin, 52, broke her left shoulder.

“The family was travelling from their house in Felda Triang 1, Bera to Temerloh, when the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle while going through a curve, causing it to skid before plunging into the five-metre deep ravine.

“Both victims were confirmed dead while being rushed to the Bandar 32 Health Clinic in Bera,” Kamarulzaman said when contacted here today.

He said the bodies were taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh for autopsy and further investigations were being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama