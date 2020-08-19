Dr Noor Hisham named 2020 national Maal Hijrah figure

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was presented with the 2020/1442 Hijrah Maal Hijrah Figure award by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan at the National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been named as the recipient of the 2020/1442 Hijrah Maal Hijrah Figure award for the national level, tonight.

Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Syarif, Sheikh Prof Dr Ahmad Tayyib was picked as the International Maal Hijrah Figure.

The announcement was made by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri at a ceremony at the National Mosque, here.

Zulkifli said the selections of the two figures were made for their considerable contributions in upholding Islam at the national and global levels.

In fact, he said both figures had received numerous recognitions at the local and international levels.

The conferments of the awards saw the two figures involved each receiving a medal and a certificate of appreciation.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to presenting the awards at the ceremony.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present at the ceremony which was also attended by the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman. ― Bernama



