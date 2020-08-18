Amendment to NSC Act tabled for first reading in Parliament

The Bill to amend the principal MKN Act was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat by Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The declaration of security area deemed necessary in the interest of national security can be made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong upon the advice of the National Security Council (MKN) once the MKN (Amendment) Act 2020 is passed.

The Bill to amend the principal MKN Act was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today.

Under the MKN Act 2016, the declaration of security area can be made by the prime minister if the Council advises him that the security in any area in Malaysia is seriously disturbed or threatened by any person, matter or thing which causes or is likely to cause serious harm to the people, territories, economy, national key infrastructure or any other interest of Malaysia.

The second reading of the Bill will also be made during this sitting, Takiyuddin said.

According to the Bill, Section 18 of the principal Act is amended by substituting the words ‘Prime Minister’ in subsection (4) with the words “Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on the advice of the Council” and the words “before Parliament” in subsection (6) with the words “before both Houses of Parliament”.

Also in subsection (7), by substituting for the words “Prime Minister may” the words “Yang di-Pertuan Agong may, on the advice of the Council”.

The Bill also sees the amendment of Section 37 of the principal Act by substituting the words “two years” in subsection (2) for the words “five years” in regard to the jail term pertaining to violation of obligations of secrecy.

The Bill also amended Section 6 of the principal Act by removing Deputy Prime Minister as Deputy Chairman of the Council and allowing the Chairman to appoint from amongst the members of the Council a Deputy Chairman.

In the principal Act, the Council consist of the Prime Minister as the Chairman, the Deputy Prime Minister as Deputy Chairman, the Minister charged with the responsibility for defence, the Minister charged with the responsibility for home affairs, the Minister charged with the responsibility for communications and multimedia, the Chief Secretary to the Government, the Chief of Defence Force, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The Bill will not involve the government in any extra financial expenditure. ― Bernama